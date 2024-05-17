Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CRO Diego Panama Sells 40,000 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 592,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
OLO Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:OLO opened at $4.95 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.
Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.
