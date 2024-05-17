Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.59) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $8.83 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncternal Therapeutics

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills bought 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,714 shares of company stock worth $92,736. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 221,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $250,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.