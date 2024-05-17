Oportun Financial’s (OPRT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the period. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 502,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

