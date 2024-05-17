Organigram (TSE:OGI) Given New C$4.35 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Organigram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of OGI traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.68. The company had a trading volume of 374,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,108. The stock has a market cap of C$276.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.34. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organigram will post 0.08032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$62,964.80. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

