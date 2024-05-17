Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. Origin Materials had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Origin Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Origin Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 256,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,917. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 12.60.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

