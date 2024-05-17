Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $73.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.29.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.11. 24,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $88.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 433.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 144,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

