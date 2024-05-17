Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLC opened at $5.39 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $843.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

