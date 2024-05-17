Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $24.94 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
