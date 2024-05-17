Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OXLCN stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

