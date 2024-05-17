Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OXLCN stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.
About Oxford Lane Capital
