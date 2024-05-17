Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Director Karen E. Gowland Acquires 300 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.95. 176,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,725. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.