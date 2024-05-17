Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 1.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 13,775,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 62,038,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 182.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock valued at $415,665,719 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,750.7% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 57,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

