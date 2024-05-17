Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.75 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

