Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Raised to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PANL opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $367.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.81. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

