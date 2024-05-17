Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Avi Zeevi Sells 23,793 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 430,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, May 9th, Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,785.56.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 835,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,514. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 203,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

