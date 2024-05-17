PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.60. Approximately 2,475,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,729,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

