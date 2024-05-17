PayPal USD Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $398.78 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 399,102,730 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 399,102,730.39. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99878092 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $17,969,784.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.