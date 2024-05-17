Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PBA. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

PBA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 259,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,590. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 85.65%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.