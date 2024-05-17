Pennon Group’s (PNN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.42) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.31) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 710 ($8.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 840 ($10.55).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pennon Group

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

PNN stock opened at GBX 714 ($8.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 855 ($10.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 670.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 700.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,900.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 14.04 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73,333.33%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.