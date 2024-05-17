Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

PEBK stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

