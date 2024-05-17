Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 181.87% and a negative return on equity of 100.25%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.02. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.