Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 181.87% and a negative return on equity of 100.25%.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.02. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.74.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
