Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PHIO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 273,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

