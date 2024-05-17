Piper Sandler Raises Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $30.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 0.9 %

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.97. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,575,159 shares of company stock valued at $84,166,327 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 71.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

