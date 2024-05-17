Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $228.83. The company had a trading volume of 935,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 605.59 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

