Piper Sandler Trims Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price to $31.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 269,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

