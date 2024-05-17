Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PXLW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 504,071 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

