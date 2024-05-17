Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian cut shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLZ.UN

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$3.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.59. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Insider Activity at Plaza Retail REIT

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Penney bought 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,937.50. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.