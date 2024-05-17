Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Marathon Capitl reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,624,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,793,512. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 234,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,923 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 33.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

