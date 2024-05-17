PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PMVP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

PMVP opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 2,627,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after buying an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,745 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,473,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 177,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Stories

