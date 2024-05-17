Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,373,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 3,259,133 shares.The stock last traded at $1.22 and had previously closed at $1.28.

Several brokerages have commented on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

