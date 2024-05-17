Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $391.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Pool alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pool

Insider Activity at Pool

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pool by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after acquiring an additional 114,298 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $369.23 on Friday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.