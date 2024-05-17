Porvair (LON:PRV) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of PRV stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 624 ($7.84). The stock had a trading volume of 66,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,975. Porvair has a one year low of GBX 522 ($6.56) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($8.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 624.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 619.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,782.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,094.70). Corporate insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

