Porvair (LON:PRV) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
In related news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,094.70). Corporate insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
