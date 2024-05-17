Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGEN. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.77. Precigen has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Precigen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 519,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter worth $57,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

