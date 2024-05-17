Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.50

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $79.86, with a volume of 25262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

