Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Donald P. Hileman Sells 1,500 Shares

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Premier Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

PFC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.54. 31,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $771.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,257 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 390,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 274,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PFC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

