Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$112.00 at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$112.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:PBH opened at C$92.01 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.92.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 161.14%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

