Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. 136,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

