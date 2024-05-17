Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-4.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.46 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE PBH opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
