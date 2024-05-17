Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prime Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NYSE PRME traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 208,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,566. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after buying an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 571,097 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 56.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

