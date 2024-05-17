Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

PRME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Prime Medicine stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 295,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,709. The company has a market cap of $857.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.07. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after buying an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after buying an additional 571,097 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

