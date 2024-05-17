Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 86,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Activity at Princeton Bancorp

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,477.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 11,340 shares of company stock valued at $338,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.94 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

