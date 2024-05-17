ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down to $8.55

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.34. ProFrac shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 386,927 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ProFrac

ProFrac Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $489.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.17 million. Analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.