Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,092. Progyny has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $420,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Progyny by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

