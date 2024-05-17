ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,295,645 shares in the company, valued at $90,512,772.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 14,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 33,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

ProKidney Trading Up 4.7 %

PROK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 221,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,922. ProKidney Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $910.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.78.

ProKidney last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

