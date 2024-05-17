ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading 5.9% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 2,341,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,563,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.