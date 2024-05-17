ProShares Ultra Silver Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,251 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the average daily volume of 3,660 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 51,952 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth $367,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQ traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $45.11.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.