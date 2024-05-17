ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.7 %
BIS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,725. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
