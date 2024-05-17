ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.7 %

BIS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,725. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 11.46% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

