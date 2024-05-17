Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Cut by Analyst

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million.
View Our Latest Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$630.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Insiders own 19.91% of the company’s stock.
Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.