Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Cut by Analyst

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$630.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Insiders own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

