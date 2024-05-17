Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.35) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.73). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.64) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRAX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 2.8 %

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $773.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 143.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 849,362 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 641,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

