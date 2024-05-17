Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Raised by Analyst

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Virios Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

About Virios Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

