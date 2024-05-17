Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Cut by Analyst

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZVRA. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

